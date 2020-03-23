Knight Frank enters the market with Middlesex Cricket deal

2016 Specsavers County Championship division one champions Middlesex Cricket has announced real estate consultancy Knight Frank as its major sponsor.



The partnership sees Knight Frank appear heavily on the second division side’s senior Men’s T20, Academy, Youth and Disability squad kits, alongside its women’s playing and training gear.



Richard Goatley, Chief Executive of Middlesex Cricket, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Knight Frank to the Middlesex family. As a company, they share our core values of respect, diversity and inclusion and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.

“These are obviously extraordinary times and, like every organisation, we are primarily focussed on dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuring the welfare of our staff and players. However, as and when the 2020 cricket season starts, we very much look forward to working with Knight Frank.”



Middlesex has had somewhat of a difficult couple of years domestically. After securing an 11th Country Championship title in 2016 the team was relegated to the second division the year after. Since then the side has yet to be promoted back to England’s premier domestic cricket competition.



Nevertheless, Middlesex is still a highly rated club and would have been considered one of the favourites to get promoted this season before the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the suspension of the campaign.



Knight Frank still recognises the importance of the side hence why the firm plans to support the team which applies its trade at Lord’s Cricket Ground.



Alistair Elliott, Senior Partner and Group Chairman of Knight Frank, added: “We reached an agreement to sponsor Middlesex Cricket earlier this year because we remain focused on supporting the communities in which we work.



“Obviously, our current priority is to ensure our staff and customers remain safe in the ongoing COVID-19 situation but, as and when the cricket season starts, we look forward to supporting the players, staff, members and supporters of this highly respected club.”

Insider Insight: Middlesex’s brand appeal will certainly have been a selling point in these negotiations. Despite the club’s recent downfall they remain an incredibly popular cricket side and play at one of the most well-known cricket venues in Europe.