Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) has revealed that Kukri Sports will become the club’s official kit supplier for the upcoming season.



The one-year partnership will the duo team up yet again after Kukri previously supplied the cricket club’s kit from 2011 – 2015. As part of the deal, Kukri will exclusively create all of SCCC’s playing kit and training wear, while also providing kit for the SCCC Academy and Pathway.



SCCC Strategy Director, Sarah Trunks stated: “We are delighted to be working with Kukri again after developing such a strong and successful relationship with them over five years from 2011. Quite rightly they have an excellent reputation within elite sport and our players and staff are certainly impressed with this year’s kit.

“We are looking forward to working with them throughout 2020 and hopefully beyond.”



The sportswear brand currently provides kits for a variety of elite level and grassroot clubs and competitions, including England Athletics, Lancashire CCC, Loughborough University, Commonwealth Games England and Ulster Rugby.



Speaking about Somerset joining the firm’s list of clients, Chris Marshall, Kukri Sports Sales Director added: “Kukri are immensely proud to announce our partnership with Somerset County Cricket Club. The club possess a prestigious history in the game and has been a leading county in terms of on field results and player development, producing a number of England stars and consistently pushing for silverware in all formats.

“We believe working alongside Somerset is a statement of our intent in the cricket market and particularly the developments we have made to our product. The Somerset 2020 season range showcases what it means to represent and support the county and we look forward to developing this further as our partnership progresses.”



Insider Insight: Despite uncertainty over which leagues will continue, Somerset and Kukri have taken the leap to secure a partnership. The cost of COVID-19 affecting this deal is less of a threat considering the sponsorship more relies on sales of the kit rather than if the team participates, unlike standard shirt sponsorships.